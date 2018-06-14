Thane: Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation additional commissioner ‘caught accepting bribe from builder’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau trapped the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation additional commissioner while allegedly accepting a bribe on Tuesday. He was arrested along with two clerical staff, sources said.

According to sources, Sanjay Gharat (51), the additional commissioner, was trapped after a 28-year-old builder complained against him. “He had demanded Rs 42 lakh and had agreed to take Rs 36 lakh instead to not take any action against an illegal building constructed by the builder,” an officer said.

The other two accused have been identified as Lalit Amre (42) and Bhushan Patil (27), both clerks. Investigations are on.

