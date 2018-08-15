Thane: Illegal telephone exchanges raided, three held

Each accused had multiple SIM cards of various companies, 4-5 sim slotboxes each and laptops. (Representational Image) Each accused had multiple SIM cards of various companies, 4-5 sim slotboxes each and laptops. (Representational Image)

Thane police on Tuesday raided four illegal telephone exchanges and arrested three persons in this connection. The accused have been identified as Shehzad Nisar Shaikh (30), Mohammad Halim Mukhtar Ahmed Khan (36) and Shakil Ikhlak Ahmed Shaikh (40), all residents of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

“Based on information received from our sources, we raided four buildings in Mumbra and busted the illegal telephone exchanges,” a senior police officer said. Police also seized various materials, including a countrymade pistol, worth Rs 14 lakh from the accused, sources said.

“Each accused had multiple SIM cards of various companies, 4-5 sim slotboxes each and laptops. They were using the equipment to provide international calls over the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP),” said an officer privy to the case. “We are trying to investigate where all the calls were made. These telephone exchanges used to make international calls without leaving a trace. We are investigating whether they had links to any international racket,” the senior officer said.

While the three accused were arrested, the fourth one, Vasilullah Ikhlak Ahmed Shaikh, managed to escape. “We are looking for him,” the officer said. The pistol was possessed by Shehzad Nisar Shaikh. “The gun was possibly sourced from Azamgarh. We are investigating why the accused had an unlicensed pistol in his possession,” the officer said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Information Technology Act, and under relevant sections of the IPC, police sources said. “We will also arrest people who frequented these telephone exchanges to make calls,” the officer added.

