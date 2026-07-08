‘Disputes cannot justify assault’: Maharashtra minister on Thane hospital attack

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Wednesday condemned the alleged assault on doctors and medical staff at Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)’s Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, Thane, saying that disagreements in public life cannot justify physical attacks.

Abitkar’s remarks came as Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray demanded government intervention and action against those responsible.

“Disagreements happen in public life. In that case, an appellate authority and a complaint authority are available. We will take the necessary action when issues are brought to our attention. But resorting to physical assault is not right,” Abitkar said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena’s Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde also distanced the party from the incident, saying no individual involved in the attack would be shielded and warning of disciplinary action against those found guilty.

Shiv Sena corporator’s 3 associates of held

Meanwhile, the Thane police arrested three associates of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre in connection with the assault. The police have named Mhatre as an absconding accused and formed teams to trace him, while another woman named in the case is also absconding.

The healthcare staff of the KDMC hospital alleged they were assaulted Tuesday by Mhatre and some of his supporters following a dispute over the referral of a pregnant patient, triggering a strike by hospital staff.

‘Patient service is not merely a job’

Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde said he would stand firmly with all doctors, nurses, and medical staff at KDMC Hospital.

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“As a doctor myself, I know that patient service is not merely a job but a service to humanity. In extremely adverse and stressful conditions, doctors, nurses, and other health workers labour day and night for the public’s service,” he posted on X.

The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as Ramesh Pawar, 50, Pramod Nikam, 35, and Akshay Karande, 30, who were seen assaulting the hospital staff.

“We have arrested three associates of the corporator who are seen in the CCTV footage assaulting the hospital staff. The accused will be produced before the local court, and their custody will be sought for further interrogation,” Suhas Hemade, ACP, said.

Doctors, nurses to hold black-ribbon protest

Meanwhile, the resident doctors and nurses have announced a statewide black-ribbon protest over assault on healthcare workers at KDMC hospital.

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The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) on Wednesday stated that all doctors across all government medical colleges and government hospitals would wear black ribbons on July 9 while continuing to provide medical services, while the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) stated that its protest will be held for three days from July 10. The nurses’ body also warned of stronger agitation if no action is taken against those responsible by July 13, indicating that the state government would be responsible if the stir affects patient care.

Central MARD has given the authorities 72 hours to identify, arrest and initiate strict legal action against those responsible for the assault. The association warned that if the accused are not arrested within the stipulated period, it would launch an indefinite statewide protest.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the nurses association described the assault by corporators as “serious and condemnable”, stating that the government has a primary responsibility to ensure the safety and security of healthcare workers, particularly women employees, at their workplace. It said the involvement of public representatives in such an incident had raised serious concerns about the safety of doctors and nurses on duty.

Dr Manisha Shinde, president of the state nurses’ body, said the recurring attacks on healthcare workers reflected a lack of fear of the law among offenders.

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“There has to be strict action against such people so that no one dares to repeat such acts. There are laws and amendments, but most of them exist only on paper. In the past, too, similar incidents have occurred where the accused secured bail and nothing really happened thereafter. Doctors and nurses are already treating an overwhelming number of patients despite being understaffed and overworked,” Shinde said, demanding a serious step from the chief minister.