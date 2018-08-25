Thane girl raped, murdered, 23-year-old arrested

Investigators said that on Thursday when the girl returned home, the accused, who was known to the family, followed her in and allegedly raped her. (Representational) Investigators said that on Thursday when the girl returned home, the accused, who was known to the family, followed her in and allegedly raped her. (Representational)

A day after a 14-year-old girl was found raped and murdered inside her house, the Thane police arrested a 23-year-old man for the crime on Friday. The victim had sustained multiple injuries to her private parts, said the police. According to the police, the incident took place when the girl’s siblings were in school and she had just returned to her two-room independent house on Friday. Her parents were away at work at a nearby godown.

Investigators said that on Thursday when the girl returned home, the accused, who was known to the family, followed her in and allegedly raped her. “She had severe injuries and clear signs of brutality on her body. She was also bleeding from her private parts. The accused, worried that she would identify him, strangled her and submerged her head in a tub filled with water,” said an officer.

“Preliminary medical tests show that she died because of the strangling and suffocation. Her elder sister found her in the bathroom,” the officer added.

“The accused is a jobless youth who lives near the victim’s house. After interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime. However, we are investigating to check if other people were involved… The accused has been remanded in police custody till August 29. We have booked him for murder and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” an officer said.

