Thane gangrape case: All accused held

THANE POLICE probing the rape case of a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by 33 people – including two minors — for over eight months have arrested another accused on Monday.

The accused had allegedly gangraped the minor in Dombivali for over eight months. The two minors, who were also involved in the crime, were sent to a juvenile home.

The minor had lodged a complaint on September 22 with the Thane police that she was gang-raped by 33 people, including the two minors, at different places in Thane over the past eight months.

The accused had blackmailed her with her private video, she alleged.

Till Sunday, the police had managed to take into custody 32 of the accused and only one was still wanted, who was traced and arrested on Monday.

While 31 among them and are currently in police custody, the two minors have been sent to a juvenile home.

According to an FIR lodged by the victim, one of her friends had allegedly assaulted her sexually in January and recorded the act on his mobile.

The victim alleged that the accused then used that video to blackmail her and then forced her to meet with the other accused, who raped her on multiple occasions at various locations, police said.

She also mentioned in her statement that she was sedated on one of the occasions and was gang-raped.

The alleged crime came to light recently after she narrated her ordeal to her aunt, police said.

“We are questioning the accused to verify the allegations made by the victim in her statement and are also confronting the accused to corroborate the sequence of events,” said a police officer, adding that forensic examination of all the crime spots have been conducted and samples have been sent for analysis.

The victim and her family are under police protection.