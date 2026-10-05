Thane gangrape: 7 farmhouses, 17 properties — Absconding constable’s assets under scanner

An FIR was registered against Pawar (left) and constable Patil (right) on September 17 based on the statement of a 22-year-old woman (Express photos)

The Thane (rural) police, investigating the alleged gangrape of a 22-year-old woman, have found that absconding former police constable Shailesh Patil owns seven farmhouses in his and his wife’s names. The farmhouse where the alleged assault took place is also registered in Patil’s name.

The police are now verifying the addresses of 10 more farmhouses that, according to a close aide of Patil, are owned by him and his wife, bringing the total number of properties being examined to 17. Patil and former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar are both absconding in connection with the Thane gangrape case.

An officer investigating the case said, “We were informed by his close aide that there were 17 farmhouses in the couple’s names in the MMR region. We have found evidence linking him to seven. Given his background, it seems unlikely that he purchased the farmhouses on his own, and we suspect somebody may be using his name as a front.”