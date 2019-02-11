Gang of robbers busted in Badlapur, four held

Police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers that allegedly committed more than 15 robberies across Thane and Mumbai. Police said the accused were using an empty house as a safe place for their loot for over two years.

According to Badlapur police, the accused were identified as Mobil Salim Shaikh (28), Dipak Jadhaw (28), Chetan Waghere (25) and Hitesh Solanki (27).

“Shaikh has cases registered against him in Karjat, Thane and Badlapur. He would break into houses and jewellery shops,” said a senior officer.

The gang would steal jewellery and bring it to a “safe house” in Badlapur, added police. “They even spread a rumour that the house was haunted so as to keep people away from it,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

“We are investigating when they broke into the house, but it is possible that they were using it as a hideout over the past two years,” added the officer.

Police said Shaikh, the leader of the gang, smuggled jewellery to his wife in West Bengal, where she sold them and sent back the money.

“We have seized some items from them, but most stolen goods have already been sold. We are investigating the matter,” added the senior officer.