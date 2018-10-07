Thane: Four of a family among eight injured in LPG cylinder blast

The injured are being treated at the Government Civil Hospital. (Representational photo) The injured are being treated at the Government Civil Hospital. (Representational photo)

At least eight people were injured, four of them members of a family, when a cooking gas cylinder exploded following a leakage, police said Sunday. The incident took place in Thane’s Indira Nagar locality late Saturday evening, said the police.

The injured are being treated at the Government Civil Hospital and at least four of them, all from one family, are in a critical condition, the police added.

The owner had kept the gas cylinder outside the house when it began to leak and suddenly exploded, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The blast left four members of a family – a couple and their two children – in whose house the tiling work was going on, seriously injured, the police said. The other injured included their neighbours, they said.

The house owner, Gomti Prasad Sharma, who received 90 per cent burns, has been booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the police added.

