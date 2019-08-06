Thane flood evacuees stare at uncertainty: ‘Don’t know if our homes are standing or have collapsed’

A day after 10,500 people were evacuated by the Thane and Palghar district administration from flooded areas as incessant rains lashed the two districts, evacuees on Monday stared at an uncertain future — what would be the condition of their houses when they return.

“We are unsure if our houses will remain standing or will have collapsed. When we had left, the water was up to our waists and it was still rising. While we have everything here, this is not home,” said Sapna Navle, a resident of Motha Gaon who is now living in a temple in Dombivali.

Most of those who were evacuated from various talukas in Thane were sheltered at local schools and municipal halls where the district administration made arrangements for food and clothing. The administration has also commenced work on assessing the damage of property and chalking out a rehabilitation plan for affected families. Officials said the water had receded from most places in the affected areas.

“There was no rain on Monday. The reduced quantum (of water) released from dams has led water to recede in several areas. Some villagers have started returning to their houses already. Only in some severe cases, like that of Jugaon, we are advising people to not hasten and take precautions,” said Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar.

Many villagers, however, were disheartened when told not to return immediately. “This is the peak time to sow seeds and yet our entire land is submerged. We want to go back, but the officers have asked us to wait. There’s nothing left of our belongings,” said Kamba resident Ganesh Jadhav.

Vishwanath Bilwalkar from Eagle Brigade, which rescued more than 50 to 60 people from Dombivli and nearby villages, said the rescue work was on till Monday morning. “Water has receded except in low-lying regions. Even in regions, which had witnessed waist-deep water, only ankle-deep water remains. However, we are advising people to stay away,” he said.

Bilwalkar and his team have done twice-a-day check to ensure that people are not trying to risk their lives. “We have been monitoring the situation, along with police, who have been supportive. But its a failure of the state as these chawls are built right on top of natural nullahs, and the mangroves that could have absorbed the water have been completely destroyed. This should be investigated,” he said.

In Thane, river water inundated not only just villages and cities, but also roads connecting different areas. On Monday, the Raite bridge over Ulhas river, between Kalyan and Murbad, which had been repaired last week, was washed away by the strong currents. “That bridge is more like a bund, made of rocks, which gets washed away,” Narvekar said, adding that the bridge will become functional by Monday.

In Palghar, heavy rain washed away several roads, disconnecting Jawhar, Vikragadh and Wada talukas from the main region. The district administration has started work to ensure that connectivity to these stretches are restored. “We are working on establishing other routes to reach these areas, as water is still blocking some of the roads and the repair work on the bridge will start only after water recedes completely. I took a meeting with all my officials earlier today, and they have been sent out on surveys to identify alternate routes,” said Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde.

Water is yet to recede from the low-lying areas in Vasai-Virar and Nallasopara areas.

According to Vasai Virar City Municipal Commissioner Baliram Pawar, while water did not enter anymore houses, the roads are severely waterlogged.

“We will start identifying the damage to roads and other public structures from tomorrow (Tuesday). A directory, issued to people residing in low-lying regions here, has advised them to relocate until the water subsides,” Pawar said.

In both Thane and Palghar districts, water and electric supplies have not been restored completely even by the end of the second day. According to MSEDCL spokesperson Vishwajeet Bhosale, “At least 23 feeders are still off as they went underwater. These feeders provide electricity to a lot of regions in Kalyan and Shahapur. We are working on ensuring that the entire region’s electricity is restored at the earliest.” The water pumping station in Mohili, Dombivli, is expected to start working by Monday evening. “A large chunk of Thane district will get water supply from Tuesday morning,” an official said.

Water supply in Palghar, which was snapped temporarily, is likely to restart soon.