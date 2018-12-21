Thane fire department to inspect private, government health facilities

Days after a massive fire broke out at a government hospital in Andheri where 10 people died, the Thane fire department is set to begin a door-to-door inspection of the private and government health facilities in the city. The fire officer has asked the hospital authorities to inform them of any structural changes made in the facility at the earliest.

According to Shashikant Kale, a fire officer from Thane, “Following the incident of fire in Kamgar hospital in Thane last year, we have made fire safety of hospitals a priority. We are now preparing a list of hospitals and will soon begin the inspection.”

The officials have been ordered to check all aspects, including the location of the building.

“Several private hospitals are located on the upper floor of buildings and have glass facades. This makes our job difficult if we don’t already have a plan of action specific to the hospital,” said a fire official. “In some places, the roads and lanes are narrow which makes it difficult for fire engines to enter. We have to check for all situations and be ready for any eventuality,” he added.

According to the municipal authorities, it was already deemed that hospitals not having the fire department’s No Objection Certificate will not be given a renewal of licenses. “There are over 340 private hospitals, including nursing homes, in the city and three government hospitals. We are going to check the entry-exit points, the fire safety gears installed in the buildings, any new additions to the electric units and other factors,” said a fire officer.

“These inspections will be followed up every six months and we will ask the hospitals to keep us abreast of their fire safety protocols and the number of times they have the fire safety drills in their premises every six months. While these details might seem cumbersome, they will eventually help us work faster and save lives during unforeseen incidents,” said a fire department official.