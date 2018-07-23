Thane: FIR against private firm over shoddy road works

The Thane police have lodged an FIR against a private firm that had carried out repair and maintenance of roads in Bhiwandi. The firm and its auditing company have been booked for allegedly cheating the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation of Rs 3.17 crore, police said.

According to police, the FIR was lodged by a municipal officer Friday, against the director of Eagle Infra India Ltd, Uddhavdas Rupchandani. Police have booked the director and partners of Indian Register of Shipping, Mumbai.

Eagle Infra India was given the tender to repair and refurbish the road between Anjurfata to Bag-e-Firdaus Masjid in 2016. They finished their work in May 2016. After that, the finished work was to be analysed by the Indian Register of Shipping, said police.

But the roads were not upto the mark and since then have fallen into a state of disrepair, officials said. Since the work was not upto the standards and the materials used were not good, the companies have cheated the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation of Rs 3.17 crore, said DCP Manoj Patil.

