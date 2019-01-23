Thane: Father, brothers arrested for killing woman, making it look like suicide

In a suspected case of honour killing, a man, his son and two nephews have been arrested by the Thane police for allegedly killing his daughter. The accused allegedly planned to kill the 32-year-old woman and make it appear like suicide, said police.

On January 1, the police found a woman’s body hanging from a tree at the Kalyan train yard. “While prima facie it looked like suicide, we found injuries on the woman’s neck and hands. The post-mortem report revealed that she had been murdered,” said a senior police officer.

The woman was identified with the help of a SIM card, tied at one end of her dupatta. “She might have tied it herself. But the SIM card belonged to her and helped us identify her,” the officer said.

When scrutinised, CCTV footage showed the woman alighting at Kalyan station, along with three men. Hours later, the three were seen boarding another train, without the deceased. “The three turned out to be her father, brother and cousin… While they were arrested on Sunday, the other cousin was arrested last week,” the officer added.

The police said the woman, who was married, was killed allegedly because the accused suspected her of having a relationship with a man from a different caste after separating from her husband. “She was staying at her parents’ house for the last two years. They suspected that she was having an affair with someone from the village. They allegedly planned her murder to protect the family’s honour, one of the accused has claimed,” said an officer.