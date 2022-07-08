Thane ex-corporators back Shinde, district heads, shakha pramukhs likely to follow

The split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seems to be far from over. In yet another setback to the group, 66 of the 67 former Sena corporators from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), whose term ended earlier this year, have pledged their support to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The 66 former corporators, led by former mayor and former Thane district head Naresh Mhaske, had met Shinde at his bungalow in Mumbai late Wednesday.

Apart from Thane, around 30 former Sena corporators Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have also extended their support to Shinde. While NMMC’s term had ended in 2020, TMC’s term ended earlier this year. Elections to both are likely to be held after monsoon.

After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose term has also ended, TMC is the most crucial civic body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Sena has had a strong grip on Thane in the last three-and-a-half decades and Shinde had played a crucial role to ensure this. Apart from Thane, Sena also controlled other civic bodies in Thane, Raigad and Palghar with Shinde managing the party’s affairs in these districts.

Last month, Shinde had launched a rebellion against the Sena, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

With the split in the Sena, many former corporators and office-bearers in Thane, Raigad and Palghar are now on the verge of pledging their allegiance to Shinde directly or indirectly, said sources.

While after TMC, Shinde’s major goal would be to bag BMC, but it would be a challenge as among the 12 MLAs from Mumbai, only three have joined him. The others have remained with Thackeray.

While 40 MLAs and these former corporators going with Shinde, many party district heads, shakha pramukhs and vibhag pramukhs are looking to jump ship, indicating a vertical split in the party’s grassroots level as well, said sources.

Apart from corporators and MLAs, of the 18 Sena MPs, two MPs – Shrikant Shinde, son of the CM, and Bhavana Gawali, the Washim MP under ED scanner – have already the joined Shinde camp. Sources said around 12 more MPs are in touch with the CM.

Former Sena MP Anandrao Adsul had resigned from the party leader’s post on Wednesday night. Supporters of rebel MLA Prakash Surve from north Mumbai also joined Shinde on Wednesday.

A leader from the Shinde faction said, “The split will be growing similarly in all districts as the district party heads and other office-bearers will side with the 40 rebel MLAs.”

The Thackeray faction is not only struggling to save its workers, but also is in the risk of losing the party symbol. “Even as it is a long drawn battle, the split will be troublesome for Thackeray as who gets the name and symbol will depend on who has the numbers. The more people side with the Shinde camp, the more are its chances of getting the party symbol and name,” a political expert said.

Sensing the split, Thackeray has been conducting marathon meetings with party workers at his residence Matoshree. In every meeting, he is asking to be stay together and fight. He is also trying to assure the workers that there can’t be another Shiv Sena in the state, till the grassroots level workers are with him.

In a similar meeting with workers held at Matoshree on Thursday, Thackeray asked all to remain with Sena and not fall prey to “false promises” and “threats” from the Shinde camp, said sources.