After viral video of elderly man beaten for objecting to spitting, Maharashtra Deputy CM seeks FIR

Videos of the incident, widely shared on social media, show the accused repeatedly assaulting the man.(Credits: X/ We Work Foundation/ Image enhanced using AI)

An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by a driver after he objected to him spitting on a road near Jupiter Hospital at Cadbury Junction in Thane on Sunday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has since directed police to examine invoking an attempt-to-murder charge against the accused.

The incident took place when an elderly couple was passing near the hospital. The driver allegedly spat on the road, and when the elderly man objected, the driver attacked and abused him. The victim suffered a leg injury.

Videos of the incident, widely shared on social media, show the accused repeatedly assaulting the man. At one point, he is seen picking up a stone. The footage triggered outrage and demands for action.