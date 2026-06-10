After viral video of elderly man beaten for objecting to spitting, Maharashtra Deputy CM seeks FIR

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by a driver after he objected to him spitting on a road near Jupiter Hospital at Cadbury Junction in Thane on Sunday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has since directed police to examine invoking an attempt-to-murder charge against the accused.
The incident took place when an elderly couple was passing near the hospital. The driver allegedly spat on the road, and when the elderly man objected, the driver attacked and abused him. The victim suffered a leg injury.
Videos of the incident, widely shared on social media, show the accused repeatedly assaulting the man. At one point, he is seen picking up a stone. The footage triggered outrage and demands for action.
Local Shiv Sena and MNS workers traced the accused and assaulted him on Wednesday before handing him over to Vartak Nagar police.
Shinde, who was in Delhi, took note of the viral video and spoke to Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, directing him to take stringent action and examine invoking attempt-to-murder provisions.
Leaders across party lines condemned the assault. MNS leader Avinash Jadhav demanded that police register an attempt-to-murder case and said incidents of violence against local residents should be dealt with strictly. Leaders from both the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav-led Sena (UBT) also demanded strict action. Police said investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram