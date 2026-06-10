After viral video of elderly man beaten for objecting to spitting, Maharashtra Deputy CM seeks FIR

Video of the assault went viral on social media, showing the accused repeatedly hitting the man and picking up a stone; local Shiv Sena and MNS workers traced and assaulted the accused before handing him over to police.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 09:19 PM IST
After viral video of elderly man beaten for objecting to spitting, Eknath Shinde seeks FIRVideos of the incident, widely shared on social media, show the accused repeatedly assaulting the man.(Credits: X/ We Work Foundation/ Image enhanced using AI)
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An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by a driver after he objected to him spitting on a road near Jupiter Hospital at Cadbury Junction in Thane on Sunday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has since directed police to examine invoking an attempt-to-murder charge against the accused.

The incident took place when an elderly couple was passing near the hospital. The driver allegedly spat on the road, and when the elderly man objected, the driver attacked and abused him. The victim suffered a leg injury.

Videos of the incident, widely shared on social media, show the accused repeatedly assaulting the man. At one point, he is seen picking up a stone. The footage triggered outrage and demands for action.

Local Shiv Sena and MNS workers traced the accused and assaulted him on Wednesday before handing him over to Vartak Nagar police.

Shinde, who was in Delhi, took note of the viral video and spoke to Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, directing him to take stringent action and examine invoking attempt-to-murder provisions.

Leaders across party lines condemned the assault. MNS leader Avinash Jadhav demanded that police register an attempt-to-murder case and said incidents of violence against local residents should be dealt with strictly. Leaders from both the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav-led Sena (UBT) also demanded strict action. Police said investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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