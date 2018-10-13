Thane duo held for steaking bikes

The accused have been identified as Benson Jon Motis (24) and Akash Gaikwad (21). “They probably had other accomplices too… They have confessed that they used to steal expensive motorbikes. (Image for representational purpose) The accused have been identified as Benson Jon Motis (24) and Akash Gaikwad (21). “They probably had other accomplices too… They have confessed that they used to steal expensive motorbikes. (Image for representational purpose)

Two youngsters who stole expensive motorcycles for the thrill of riding and then abandoned the same once they ran out of fuel, were arrested on Thursday.

Officers from the Ulhasnagar police said the accused were arrested after their latest steal, a Suzuki bike, was spotted by an informant in a parking lot. “The bike was stolen on October 6. On Thursday, our informant told us that a similar looking bike is being parked at a parking lot. We immediately sent our men, who arrested the accused,” said an officer.

The accused have been identified as Benson Jon Motis (24) and Akash Gaikwad (21). “They probably had other accomplices too… They have confessed that they used to steal expensive motorbikes. However, they were not stealing to sell the bikes, instead, they used the vehicles for a few days until the fuel ran out. After that, they would leave the vehicle at a parking area or a deserted spot,” the officer said.

Police have seized 10 motorcycles from the accused. “Both are college dropouts and unemployed. It is possible that they didn’t have the necessary contacts to sell the bikes. They said they stole the bikes they liked. All the seized bikes are either new or belong to high-end brands like Royal Enfield,” the officer said.

These vehicles were probably stolen in September… and could carry sizable quantities of petrol,” the officer said. “We are investigating all bike stealing cases and checking if these two were involved. They must have had other accomplices. The court has remanded them to police custody,” he added.

