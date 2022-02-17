Thane: Body of 32-year-old woman found in sofa-cum-bed

The body of a 32-year-old woman was found in a sofa-cum-bed in her flat in Dombivali town of Thane district on Tuesday.

The Manpada police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, registered an FIR in the matter and are on the look out for the assailant who they suspect is known to the victim.

The victim was identified as Supriya Shinde, 32, who worked at a private company and stayed with her husband and 10-year-old son.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when Supriya was alone at home. She had asked a friend to drop her son to school and said she would pick him up. However, Supriya was not reachable when her son’s teachers called her after school, the police said.

The teachers then got in touch with Supriya’s friend and her husband, after which they started looking for her.

As the family was planing to lodge a missing person’s complaint, some people who had gathered inside the house noticed the sofa was not in its proper position — it was elevated and uneven from the ground.

The police said that when they picked up the sofa, all of them were shocked to see Supriya lying in it.

She was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on admission.

A police officer said, “It looked like she was hit on the head with a sharp object. There were also injuries on her face and ears. It looked like she was later strangulated with a plastic tie clip. The accused, in order to destroy the evidence, hid the body inside the sofa cushion.”

The officer added that a probe was underway, CCTV footage from the area was being viewed, and the statements of those in touch with her were being recorded.