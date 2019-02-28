Thane: Doctor duped of Rs 2 cr with promise of clinic in Dubai, FIR against couple

An FIR has been registered against a couple for allegedly cheating a Thane-based doctor of Rs 2 crore in lieu of setting up a clinic in Dubai. The couple took the money but allegedly did not set up the clinic and then vanished, police said. According to Vartak Nagar police, Dr Atul Dongare lodged a complaint with them against Rangu Ramgopal and his wife Vidya Ramgopal.

“The Ramgopal couple approached Dr Dongare, who runs an IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) centre in Devdayal Nagar, Thane, with a proposal to set up a centre in Dubai. The doctor paid the couple Rs 1 crore through online transaction and a little over Rs 1 crore in cash in the past few months,” said a senior officer.

But when the doctor went to Dubai recently to check on the progress, he realised that the couple had not even started the work, the police said.

“When he returned, he tried to contact the couple, who did not take his calls. Upon further inquiry, he found out that the couple had vanished,” said the officer. “We have registered a case against the couple for cheating the doctor. We are trying to find out their location. They are not at their residential address. But they might still be in the area. Investigation is on,” said the officer.