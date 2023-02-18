Thane: Doctor dies by suicide

A doctor associated with Mumbai’s KEM hospital allegedly died by suicide inside his house in Thane recently.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Pavan Laxman Sable, 46. The police have registered a case of accidental death in the matter.

The police said the incident came to light Friday morning when the driver of the deceased arrived to pick him up.

Senior police inspector Girish Gode of Chitalsar Police Station said, “Sable was addicted to alcohol, due to which his wife had left the house with their children some 15 days ago. His wife was staying nearby with her mother. On Friday, when nobody responded to the doorbell, the driver contacted his wife.”

When his wife came and they opened the door, they found his body. The doctor was taken to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead before admission, said the police.

“We have found a suicide note in the house in which he has written about allotting all his property to his wife,” said Gode.

During the course of the inquiry, the police also learnt that Sable had resigned from his services at KEM hospital and his resignation was accepted Thursday.

“We suspect that he ended his life on Thursday night,” said Gode.