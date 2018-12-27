Thane: Doctor arrested for raping minor girl

A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Thane.

“He ran a small clinic in the area where the victim used to work as a helper. He raped her and threatened that she would be fired if she told anyone,” an officer from Kolsewadi said.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her parents and approached the police on Wednesday.

“We registered the First Information Report under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the doctor,” said a senior officer.