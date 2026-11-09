Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early s... Read More
In a first for Maharashtra, Thane on Monday banned rockets and similar flying firecrackers across the district amid a surge in fire incidents during the ongoing Diwali festivities. Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal issued an order banning the use of rockets and similar firecrackers for a period of two months.
The ban on rockets came into effect on Monday and will remain in force until 11.59 pm on January 8, 2027. The authorities have warned that violation of the ban order will lead to action as per section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Preliminary reports indicate at least 11 fire incidents in Thane, causing significant damage to public and private property. The collector’s order noted that citizens had been setting off rockets and similar firecrackers in unsafe ways, including by holding them in their hands.
“The possibility of such acts can lead to further increase in fire incidents and create a serious law and order situation. Considering the increasing number of fire accidents, it has become very necessary to take immediate emergency measures in the district and impose legal ban on rockets and similar firecrackers,” Thane district collector, Panchal, who also serves as the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority of Thane, said in an order issued on Monday morning.
In the order, Thane collector has raised alarms over the risk of rockets triggering fire in residential buildings as well as debris which are stocked with flammable materials.
According to the notice, the Chief Fire Officer also flagged that in densely populated residential pockets, rockets were being fired from refuge areas, parking lots, and building terraces, leading to widespread fire outbreaks.
The prohibitory order applies to all public and private places, including building courtyards, balconies and other residential spaces.
The collector has directed police officials, local body authorities and fire personnel to implement the order across Thane by widely publicising the notice and informing housing society members.