In a first for Maharashtra, Thane on Monday banned rockets and similar flying firecrackers across the district amid a surge in fire incidents during the ongoing Diwali festivities. Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal issued an order banning the use of rockets and similar firecrackers for a period of two months.

The ban on rockets came into effect on Monday and will remain in force until 11.59 pm on January 8, 2027. The authorities have warned that violation of the ban order will lead to action as per section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Section 51 of the Act states that anyone who refuses to comply with an order without any reason will be punished with imprisonment for “a term which may extend to one year or with fine, or with both, and if such obstruction or refusal to comply with directions results in loss of lives or imminent danger thereof, shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years”.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 11 fire incidents in Thane, causing significant damage to public and private property. The collector’s order noted that citizens had been setting off rockets and similar firecrackers in unsafe ways, including by holding them in their hands.