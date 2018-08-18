Thane: Delisle bridge to be demolished soon

Delisle bridge was shut for pedestrians and vehicles on July 24 after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology-Powai found it to be ‘heavily corroded’. (Express photo) Delisle bridge was shut for pedestrians and vehicles on July 24 after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology-Powai found it to be ‘heavily corroded’. (Express photo)

THE tender for the demolition of Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel station on the Western Railway was awarded on Friday, said senior railway officials. The bridge is likely to be demolished in the coming 2-3 months.

On July 24, the railways shut the bridge for pedestrians and vehicles after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology-Powai found it to be “heavily corroded”. The IIT report suggested that the bridge be demolished at the earliest. The day after the bridge was shut, a stampede-like situation was seen near the Lower Parel station with lakhs of commuters forced to walk through a narrow service lane and a foot over-bridge to reach the station. A day later, the railways opened a part of Delisle bridge for pedestrians after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intervened. The bridge is closed for vehicles.

“We had opened the tender on August 16. Within a day, the contract was awarded for its demolition. They will start work in 2-3 days and its demolition will be undertaken in the next 2-3 months,” said Sanjay Mishra, divisional railway manager, Western Railway.

