Thane: Decomposed, dismembered body of child found near Titwala

Four days after police found a mutilated body of a four-year-old girl in Shilphata, Kalyan Railway Police found dismembered body of another child near railway tracks near Titwala on Sunday. The body parts were highly decomposed, police said.

According to Kalyan police, the body parts were found scattered between bushes near the railway track.

“When we reached the spot, we found pieces of limbs. They seem to belong to a child not older than 10-12 years of age,” said an officer.

“We found a gunny bag stuck in the bushes nearby. It is possible that the accused killed the victim, dismembered the body and stuffed it inside the gunny bag. The bag could have been thrown from a moving train,” the officer said.

The police are checking all the CCTV camera footages available at Titwala and other stations. “The body parts have been sent for forensic examination. We have lodged an FIR against unknown people for murder,” said a senior officer.

While police have not been able to identify the gender of the child, the possibility that the victim was sexually abused before the murder has not been ruled out. “We are looking for the rest of the body, which could have been thrown along with these parts,” said a senior officer.

On February 14, a four-year-old girl’s mutilated body was found by Raigad police in Shilphata. “The girl had been sexually abused, tortured and then killed. Her body was chopped up into three pieces and thrown in a secluded place,” said an officer from Raigad police.