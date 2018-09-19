Thane: Decomposed body of woman found in lift shaft

The police have lodged an accidental death report in the matter and are investigating the case. (Representational) The police have lodged an accidental death report in the matter and are investigating the case. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman’s decomposed body was found at the base of a multi-story building’s lift shaft in Ulhasnagar on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified with the help of the jewellery that were on the body, police said. According to police, the woman has been identified as Saraswati Pawar.

“Pawar was a resident of Atmaram Nagar in Ulhasnagar. She used to work as a domestic help and had gone to Sati Apartments in camp number 3 on September 14 to look for new jobs. However, she never returned,” a police officer from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said. While Pawar’s family members filed a missing person’s complaint with the police, the residents of Sati Apartment reached out to the police when stench started emanating from their lift.

“The lift was stinking and the residents had no idea why. When we went to the apartment, we realised something was wrong as it smelled of rotting flesh,” the officer said. When police called the technicians and managed to look at the base of the lift, they found a decomposed body. “The body was of a woman. We immediately called for Pawar’s relatives who identified the body. It has been sent for post-mortem examination,” said an officer.

The police have lodged an accidental death report in the matter and are investigating the case, sources said. “We are not sure how Pawar reached the base of the lift shaft, if she fell there or was thrown into it. No one seems to have seen her near the building, so it is unclear when the incident occurred,” a senior officer said.

