Thane dance bars open amid lockdown: 4 officers suspended

TWO DAYS after two dance bars were found to be operational in Thane city amid Covid-19 restrictions in place, the state excise department suspended two deputy inspectors and two jawans of the department over dereliction of duty.

The department said a sting operation of dance bars Jay Shrikrishna Restaurant (Antique Palace) and Amrapali Restaurant in Thane on Monday indicated that they were open despite lockdown in Thane.

An official said as the matter was noticed by State Excise Commissioner Kantilal Umap, an action of suspension against field officers concerned of the jurisdiction – Deputy Inspectors Pradeep Kumar Sarjine and Bajrang Ramchandra Patil and jawans Jyotiba Patil and Surendra Mhaske – were taken.

“It was the responsibility of these officers to patrol the area, be vigilant and take actions against such bars, but they did not do it. The establishments were found to be operational beyond the stipulated time, allowed by the government, and hence an action has been taken against them. Besides, show cause notices have also been issued to other officials concerned in the matter,” said an excise officer.

Thane civic officials also sealed 15 bars on Tuesday. On Monday, four senior police officers of Thane Police were shunted out. While two senior police inspectors were suspended, two assistant commissioners of police transferred under whose jurisdictions the bars were found open.