She gave her bank account details to ‘friend’. Kills self after multiple police cases

Her Bank of Maharashtra account was being used in an online fraud case, police said. (File photo)

A 38-year-old woman from Thane in Maharashtra, who had given her bank account details to a friend from her native place, committed suicide on Tuesday, August 25, after she found that multiple cases were registered against her. The account was allegedly being used for cybercrime. The deceased was Devika Armugam Pandaram, a resident of Sairam Society in Dombivli (East).

Officials from the Churu Cyber Cell police station in Rajasthan had visited Devika Pandaram’s home on August 8 and served her a notice to appear for questioning in a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Her bank account in the Bank of Maharashtra was being used in an online fraud, they said.