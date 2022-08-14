scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary secures recognition as Ramsar site

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday tweeted that 11 more Indian wetlands, including TCFS, have got Ramsar recognition as “wetlands of international importance”. With the addition of these 11 wetlands, the number of Ramsar sites in India has gone up to 75.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 12:28:17 am
The TCFS, spread over 1690.5 hectare, is the first such site in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the third in the state to get designated as Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Sites). (Representational)

The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) has been designated as a Ramsar site.

The Ramsar Convention, which came into existence in 1971, is an inter-governmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. The convention got its name Ramsar Convention from the city of Ramsar in Iran where it was signed in 1971 and came into force in 1975. India joined the convention in 1982.

The TCFS, spread over 1690.5 hectare, is the first such site in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the third in the state to get designated as Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Sites).

Surrounded by highly urbanised areas, TCFS is spread across Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg. The Thane creek lies on the eastern side of the Eastern Express Highway and shares boundaries with Thane and Navi Mumbai. The TCFS is home to 12 mangrove species, 39 mangrove associates, 167 species of birds, including flamingos, 45 fish species, 59 species of butterflies and 67 insect species among other mammals like jackals.

In previous years, the TCFS had reported over one lakh flamingos, including maximum number of greater flamingos this year.

“The value of this creek in terms of ecology and economy outweighs the effects of stresses brought on by the metropolis. The Ramsar designation and the announcement of a sizable eco-sensitive zone last year both contribute to the improved protection of this place. Enhancing staff security and closely collaborating with the nearby fishing community will guarantee effective coordination and protection of this location,” said Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Mangrove Cell.

Nandur Madhameshwar became the first Ramsar site designated from Maharashtra. It is 2410th in the worldwide list. The Lonar lake in Buldhana district was declared the 41st Ramsar site in India and second in the state in 2020.

The advantages of being declared a Ramsar site are that it helps in conservation and wise use of the wetland, brings national and international cooperation for conservation and management, helps in receiving central funding, boosts tourism, generates employment for locals and brings economic benefits for surrounding areas due to increased tourism, and create awareness for conservation of other wetlands in the state.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 12:28:17 am

