Thane Creek Bridge-III hit fisherfolk hard: Fish catch down 61%, income drops 53%, finds TISS report

THE CONSTRUCTION of Thane Creek Bridge (TCB)-III—a key road link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai—has come at a steep cost for fishing communities along the creek, according to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) survey commissioned by the Bombay High Court. The study shows that average daily fish catch declined by a staggering 61.3%, while average annual fishing income dropped by 53% after the bridge came up, dealing a sharp blow to fishermen across project-affected villages.

From Ravas and Surmai to Bombil, the report has found that at least 25 types of fish are no longer available for catch in the area, significantly affecting livelihoods that depend on the creek’s ecology.

In a survey conducted across 937 households of fishing villages, the study found that while fishing households earned an annual average income of Rs 8.77 lakh and worked 243 days a year, their average annual income dipped to Rs 4.11 lakh (a fall of 53%) after the construction of TCB-III. Indicating a 61% drop in daily fish catch, the survey noted that fishermen caught an average of 31 kg of fish per day prior to the construction of the bridge, but the average daily catch fell to 12 kg after the bridge was erected.

Thane Creek Bridge-III is a key road link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, built alongside the existing Thane Creek bridges to ease traffic movement on the busy corridor connecting the island city to the satellite township. TCB-III is among the key infrastructure links on the Mumbai–Navi Mumbai corridor, making it a significant project for the region’s connectivity. Because it sits over the ecologically sensitive Thane Creek, the project affects not just commuters but also the creek’s traditional users — especially fishing communities.

Fisherfolk from several creek-side villages had approached the Bombay High Court in 2021, alleging that construction activity had disrupted traditional fishing routes and severely affected fish catch, leading to significant livelihood losses. While the court allowed the project to proceed, it also flagged the need to assess the impact on the fishing communities. In May 2025, the High Court commissioned TISS to conduct an independent assessment of the extent of livelihood loss and recommend a compensation framework for project-affected fishermen.

The above findings are detailed in the project report, ‘Compensation Framework and Recommendations on the Extent and Quantum of Livelihood loss sustained by project-affected fishermen due to the Thane Creek Bridge’, prepared by TISS following the High Court’s directions.

“The primary cause of this drop is the significant reduction in daily fish catch, which directly affected both daily and annual earnings. These trends clearly indicate a major adverse impact on the financial stability and overall economic well-being of the fishing households,” reads a part of the 150-page report, accessed by The Indian Express.

Even as no permanent loss of livelihood was reported since the construction of the bridge, income took a significant hit owing to the decline in fish catch availability. The report states that at least 25 types of fish are no longer available along the shores, including Vaam, Pakhat, Vada, Ekru, Raavas, Jawla, Kalva, Patri, Surmai, Bombil, Motak, Thirlu (Crab), Vaara Masa, Kale Che Gole, Nahara, Tambus, Vaaras, Kadka, Thala (Oyster), Kot/Koti, Karpal/Karpar, Kothe, Godir Masa, Kupa and Morka.

Prepared over six months, the survey covered 937 project-affected fishermen households in villages such as Ghansoli, Juhugaon, Kopar Khairne, Dive and Vashigaon. Detailed questionnaires were used to assess household amenities, welfare entitlements, non-fisheries livelihood, fisheries-based activities and assets, migration, household finance, perceived impact on fishing and navigation, as well as compensation needs.

Fishermen engaged across traditional methods such as Dol Net, Gill Net, Vana and Hand Pockets observed a substantial decline in average annual income owing to the development of the bridge. Findings show that previously, Vana fishers earned an average income of Rs 26.8 lakh, Dol Net fishers earned Rs 16.6 lakh, Gill net pickers earned Rs 11.74 lakh, while hand pickers earned Rs 6.9 lakh.

After Thane Creek Bridge-III, however, their incomes fell, with Vana fishers recording a dip of 44% at Rs 14.94 lakh, followed by Rs 7.83 lakh earned by Dol net fishers, Rs 5.59 lakh by Gill net pickers, and Rs 3.24 lakh by Hand pickers.

With fishing becoming less viable following the construction of the third Thane creek bridge, the survey found that income from non-fishing related activities noted a spike, with the average annual income from such activities touching Rs 1.03 lakh after the project, against the previous amount of Rs 75,642. “Similarly, the average number of working days increased slightly from around 217 days to 222 days per year,” the report states.