Thane court acquits MNS chief Raj Thackeray, others in 2008 railway exam assault case

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A sessions court in Thane Thursday acquitted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray and others in connection with a case filed against them for violence that occurred during a 2008 Railways recruitment exam.
The court cleared Thackeray and others of charges, including rioting and assault. The detailed order is yet to be made available.
On October 19, 2008, MNS workers were booked for an agitation at Kalyan railway station, where several outstation candidates, particularly from North India, were assaulted. The incident also saw clashes between the police and the agitators.
The accused were booked for charges including using criminal force against public servants, unlawful assembly and rioting.
Earlier this month, Thackeray told the court that allegations against him were false and that he was not in the city but in Nashik at that time.
Defence lawyers for the MNS workers and Thackeray had told the court that there was no evidence, including any witness statements, to prove the allegations against the accused. They also claimed there were several discrepancies in the police probe, including the timing of the panchnamas to establish independent proof of the offences. The lawyers had also told the court that the witnesses had not identified the alleged attackers during the trial.
In 2008, an All India Railway Recruitment Board entrance exam for the western region was being held in Kalyan, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Several outstation candidates, from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were in the city for the exam.
The police said that members of the party, formed in 2006, were agitating outside several exam centres, blocking roads and shouting slogans. The MNS leaders had then said that locals should be given preference over outstation candidates in the exams.
The incident had also sparked a political controversy, with several leaders of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar criticising the MNS’ stance against aspirant candidates.
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