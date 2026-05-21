Thane court acquits MNS chief Raj Thackeray, others in 2008 railway exam assault case

Defence lawyers for the MNS workers and RajThackeray said there was no evidence, including any witness statements, to prove the allegations. (File photo)

A sessions court in Thane Thursday acquitted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray and others in connection with a case filed against them for violence that occurred during a 2008 Railways recruitment exam.

The court cleared Thackeray and others of charges, including rioting and assault. The detailed order is yet to be made available.

On October 19, 2008, MNS workers were booked for an agitation at Kalyan railway station, where several outstation candidates, particularly from North India, were assaulted. The incident also saw clashes between the police and the agitators.

The accused were booked for charges including using criminal force against public servants, unlawful assembly and rioting.