Thane cops grill daughter of terror operative for ‘obtaining passport using fake documents’

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The Thane police Friday questioned the daughter of a suspected terror group operative on charges of procuring a passport using fake documents.
The police first questioned the accused, Namira Tariq Khan, 21, daughter of Tariq Khan, who is suspected to be a member of the banned Indian Mujahideen and Students Islamic Movement of India, before arresting her in the case. They later released her after serving notice, as the maximum imprisonment stipulated for the offence is below seven years.
Namira is suspected of travelling to Saudi Arabia and possibly a few other countries using the passport obtained against an address in Lucknow. Her father, who is accused of being involved in recruitment and radicalisation activities for terror groups and running a terrorist training centre near the India-Nepal border, is currently absconding.
Meanwhile, Namira is also alleged to have applied for a second passport by providing the address of a Mumbra flat in Thane belonging to a relative who stays in Saudi Arabia.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra Police is also conducting an inquiry in the matter, and the case has been lodged at the Mumbra police station.
“We are contacting the police station concerned in Lucknow, where she obtained the first passport. When applying for the second passport from her Mumbra address, she failed to declare that she had already obtained a passport from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior Thane police officer.
Tariq Khan has been absconding for several years and faces serious allegations linked to banned organisations as well as cases involving counterfeit currency.
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