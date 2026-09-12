Thane cops grill daughter of terror operative for ‘obtaining passport using fake documents’

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra Police is also conducting an inquiry in the matter. (File Photo)

The Thane police Friday questioned the daughter of a suspected terror group operative on charges of procuring a passport using fake documents.

The police first questioned the accused, Namira Tariq Khan, 21, daughter of Tariq Khan, who is suspected to be a member of the banned Indian Mujahideen and Students Islamic Movement of India, before arresting her in the case. They later released her after serving notice, as the maximum imprisonment stipulated for the offence is below seven years.

Namira is suspected of travelling to Saudi Arabia and possibly a few other countries using the passport obtained against an address in Lucknow. Her father, who is accused of being involved in recruitment and radicalisation activities for terror groups and running a terrorist training centre near the India-Nepal border, is currently absconding.