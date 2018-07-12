Thane: Constable arrested for extortion, kidnapping businessman’s son

On Wednesday morning, police arrested constable Dipak Vairagad and Sohail Rajput from Majiwada, sources said. (Representational Image) On Wednesday morning, police arrested constable Dipak Vairagad and Sohail Rajput from Majiwada, sources said. (Representational Image)

A Thane city police constable was arrested along with another man by the Thane rural police for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from the son of a Nandurbar businessman. While the case was registered by Kashimira police, it was transferred to Vartak Nagar police station in Thane. On Wednesday morning, police arrested constable Dipak Vairagad and Sohail Rajput from Majiwada, sources said.

“On Tuesday night, the victim had been called by his friend to her house in Majiwada. She forced him to have sexual intercourse and then called the two men who started demanding Rs 10 lakh from him. They threatened that they had recorded him and would release the footage if money was not paid. They kept him locked in a room in Majiwada and demanded that he get the money,” said an officer investigating the case.

The victim, allegedly paid them Rs 2 lakh and was arranging for the money, when he contacted the Kashimira police who rescued him, sources said. “Kashimira police handed over the accused to us. We are still looking for the woman involved in the case,” the officer added.

While Vairagad is a constable attached to the Vartak Nagar police station, Rajput is a resident of Rabodi, police said. “We are investigating the role of the constable. They have been booked under relevant sections of wrongful confinement, extortion and other charges. The accused have been remanded in police custody, and we are interrogating them,” a senior officer said.

