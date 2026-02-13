Thane Coastal Road project: MMRDA completes half of foundation work on viaduct

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 13, 2026 10:15 PM IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA on Friday said 50 per cent of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct of the Thane Coastal Road project has been completed. Work on pier caps and girder erection is currently underway.

The 13.45 kilometre long, six lane coastal road will connect Kharegaon in Kalwa, Thane to Gaimukh in Thane, providing an alternative route to the congested Ghodbunder Road. The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,272 crore.

To minimise environmental impact on mangroves along the Vasai Creek, the bridge is being constructed on a single pier design. Once operational, the coastal road is expected to reduce travel time between the two points from over 40 minutes to approximately 15 minutes.

At present, commuters rely on the Ghodbunder Road to travel between Kharegaon and Gaimukh. The stretch is known for heavy traffic congestion, poor road conditions and the movement of heavy vehicles.

The upcoming road will connect to the Gaimukh Fountain Hotel tunnel at Gaimukh and the Mumbai Nashik Highway NH 160 at Kharegaon. It is also planned to integrate with other proposed infrastructure projects, including the Thane Ring Metro, Thane Coastal Road 2, the Saket Aamne Elevated Corridor and the Kasarvadavali Kharbhav Road.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.

