Thane Coastal Road project: MMRDA completes half of foundation work on viaduct

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA on Friday said 50 per cent of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct of the Thane Coastal Road project has been completed. Work on pier caps and girder erection is currently underway.

The 13.45 kilometre long, six lane coastal road will connect Kharegaon in Kalwa, Thane to Gaimukh in Thane, providing an alternative route to the congested Ghodbunder Road. The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,272 crore.

To minimise environmental impact on mangroves along the Vasai Creek, the bridge is being constructed on a single pier design. Once operational, the coastal road is expected to reduce travel time between the two points from over 40 minutes to approximately 15 minutes.