Road through Mumbai flamingo sanctuary buffer cleared, 680 mangroves to go

The Thane Coastal Road-2 will go ahead on its original route through the buffer zone of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, affecting 3,754 mangroves, after the state’s coastal zone authority dropped its demand for a realignment.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) sent the project back in August, asking the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to look for an alignment that would do less damage to the mangroves and the sanctuary’s eco-sensitive zone (ESZ). The MMRDA said there wasn’t one. On September 24, at its 202nd meeting, the MCZMA cleared the project with the alignment unchanged, subject to compliance with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

The Thane Coastal Road-2 will go ahead on its original route through the buffer zone of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) The Thane Coastal Road-2 will go ahead on its original route through the buffer zone of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The affected mangroves are spread over 12 hectares in the ESZ, the protected buffer around the sanctuary. The sanctuary is an internationally recognised Ramsar site.

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“The alignment is situated between the existing developments on the west side and the creek on the east side, resulting in no alternative alignment which can save the mangroves in a substantial manner,” the MMRDA told the MCZMA.

The road and why MMRDA wants it

The TCR-2 is a 7.129-km greenfield road along Thane Creek, running from Anand Nagar in Mulund East to Balkum in Thane. It extends the Thane Coastal Road-1 and will connect directly to the proposed Kopri-Patni bridge and the Eastern Express Highway extension.

ensuring minimum possible impact on the mangrove areas and EcoSensitive Zone (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) ensuring minimum possible impact on the mangrove areas and EcoSensitive Zone (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The MMRDA argued that the road’s route is fixed in Thane’s Development Plan, and that the Thane Municipal Corporation invited suggestions and objections before finalising it, “ensuring minimum possible impact on the mangrove areas and EcoSensitive Zone (ESZ) areas.”

The authority called the road essential. Regional and outside traffic needs a way to bypass Thane city, it said, and the road would cut accidents and air and noise pollution, and reduce losses from high vehicle operating costs and delays to passengers and freight.

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How many mangroves will go

Of the 3,754 trees, 680 spread over 1.7 hectares will be lost for good, because they stand where the elevated road’s piers will be built. Another 1,053 will be damaged during construction and restored afterwards, the MMRDA said. The remaining 2,021 fall within the construction alignment but will largely be left untouched.

On the sanctuary itself, the MMRDA said the bridge is “considerably away from the core area of TCFS and the impact will be negligible”.

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To limit the damage, the road is being built entirely as an elevated viaduct. Its spans will be 50 m apart instead of 30 m, so fewer piers are needed, and piling will use reverse circulation drilling (RCD).

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The MMRDA’s own submission lists the harm construction will cause. The route crosses intertidal mudflats, mangrove patches and tidal creeklets. Piling will create underwater noise that could change how fish and other aquatic creatures behave. Pile installation and digging will cloud the water, cutting the light that gets through and dumping sediment in the shallows and mangroves. Tidal flow in the narrow channels could be disrupted.

The MMRDA said these effects would be temporary and reversible with the right mitigation measures.

3,754 trees, 680 spread over 1.7 hectares will be lost for good, because they stand where the elevated road’s piers will be built. 3,754 trees, 680 spread over 1.7 hectares will be lost for good, because they stand where the elevated road’s piers will be built.

“No protected area is being left free from construction,” said environmentalist Stalin D of Vanashakti. “The construction of the projects is a precursor to inviting development in these eco-sensitive areas, leaving it only a protected area on paper. Much of the ESZ of the flamingo sanctuary is already urbanised, and many infrastructure projects are underway. The very reason for marking a boundary around the flamingo sanctuary, to provide a buffer for the flamingos and their feeding sites, is overridden. Soon, the creek will no longer be the host to birds but to bridges.”

Also Read | How a wet monsoon dried up Bhigwan’s skies of flamingos

What’s next

The MCZMA nod is one of several the project needs. It must still be cleared by the ESZ committee, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Bombay High Court.