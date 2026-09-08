Thane boy scored 96% in Class 12 exam but failed college test, died by suicide

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A 17-year-old student who scored 95.7 per cent in a Class 12 science exam died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Thane after failing to secure admission to the institute he hoped to join, police said.
The teenager – who lived with his family in an upscale housing complex – wanted to pursue a dual degree at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology in Bengal’s Shibpur.
The police said the boy sat for the institute’s aptitude test but was rejected. He finished outside the top 10,000, police sources told news agency PTI.
The boy left home on September 4 sometime around 7.30 pm; he told his family he was going cycling. Less than an hour later, he messaged the family’s WhatsApp group.
The message said he intended to end his life.
Alarmed by the message and unable to contact him, the family alerted the police.
The cops joined family members in searching the area.
The boy was found severely injured by the side of a road and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Sadly doctors there declared him dead on arrival.
Police said the family do not suspect any foul play and believe the teenager’s academic and admission-related stress may have played a role in the incident.
An accidental death report has been filed on the basis of a statement given by the father.
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