Thane boy scored 96% in Class 12 exam but failed college test, died by suicide

A 17-year-old student who scored 95.7 per cent in a Class 12 science exam died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Thane after failing to secure admission to the institute he hoped to join, police said.

The teenager – who lived with his family in an upscale housing complex – wanted to pursue a dual degree at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology in Bengal’s Shibpur.

The police said the boy sat for the institute’s aptitude test but was rejected. He finished outside the top 10,000, police sources told news agency PTI.

The boy left home on September 4 sometime around 7.30 pm; he told his family he was going cycling. Less than an hour later, he messaged the family’s WhatsApp group.