Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Thane civic official assaulted, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, 7 others booked for attempted murder, rioting

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad alleged that Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher had connections with the underworld and had hired a shooter to kill his daughter in Spain.

Jitendra awhad bookedJitendra Awhad and the others have been booked on charges of assaulting a government servant, rioting, attempted murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Express/File)
The Thane police have registered an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad and seven of his supporters after Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher was allegedly assaulted outside the civic body headquarters on Wednesday.

Awhad and the others have been booked on charges of assaulting a government servant, rioting, attempted murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place over a viral audio clip, in which a voice that is purportedly that of Aher – according to Awhad and NCP supporters – is heard conspiring to kill Awhad’s daughter and son-in-law. After the clip went viral, Awhad’s supporters, including his personal assistant Abhijit Pawar allegedly surrounded Aher outside the TMC headquarters and assaulted him.

Speaking to reporters, Awhad, who claimed that he was not aware of any assault on Aher, said the civic official had connections with the underworld and had hired a shooter to kill his daughter in Spain.

“He is talking like a don. He talks like he earns Rs 40 lakh a day. The authorities should check if an official earns Rs 40 lakh in the municipality. I think Subhash Singh Thakur is called Babaji in the underworld. He had relations with Babaji and he felt proud about it,” the NCP leader alleged.

A police officer said that a case was registered after the alleged assault and further investigation is underway.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:31 IST
