Thane civic body to probe if woman given three Covid jabs

After vaccination, when the husband met the woman, she told him that the nurse at the centre administered the jab thrice to her.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday set up an inquiry committee to probe allegations that a woman was administered a vaccine dose thrice within 10 to 15 minutes at a vaccination centre in Thane last Friday.

The incident allegedly took place when the woman, along with her husband, went to the Aanand Nagar vaccination centre to get the first dose. After vaccination, when the husband met the woman, she told him that the nurse at the centre administered the jab thrice to her.

“We have set up a committee to probe the matter. We have also provided necessary medical and other help to the woman and her husband. There is no clarity yet if three shots were administered but there are bruises from needle injection on the woman’s arm,” said Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.