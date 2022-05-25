Complaint filed: Thane prison constable ‘goes missing’ after making graft allegations against superior

A CONSTABLE from Thane Central Prison, who had recently made allegations against the jail superintendent, has been missing since Saturday, according to his family members.

The kin of constable Ashok Pallewad (30) have linked his disappearance with a video he had recently made in which he levelled corruption allegations against the prison superintendent. Senior prison officials, including the superintendent he made allegations against, said Pallewad had made several charges against many others in the past as well, adding a departmental enquiry was pending against him.

When Pallewad did not return home from work on Saturday, his wife Mamta approached the Thane Nagar police where a missing persons complaint was registered. Mamta said, “After making allegations against the superintendent, he was scared that someone may try to harm him. I have sought a police case against the superintendent for harassing my husband. However, they refused to register a case.”

An officer from Thane Nagar police station confirmed that they have taken a missing persons complaint and are looking for Pallewad. In his video that he posted on several social media forums, Pallevad made allegations of corruption against Thane jail superintendent Harsad Ahirrao. He further alleged that ever since he made allegations, Ahirrao had been harassing him.

When contacted, Ahirrao said, “Departmental enquiry was due against Pallewad. Hence, he has gone missing. What proof has he provided for the allegations against me? In the past, there has been disciplinary action against him. The Thane Nagar police probe will find him soon.”

A senior prison official said that Pallewad was known to make allegations against officials. “If he had any grouse, he should have approached senior officials or gone through official channels like the orderly room that have been started for this purpose. Going to the media directly was not right,” the official said.