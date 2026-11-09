Thane Central Jail sits on the site of a fort that was under Portuguese rule until the Marathas captured it in 1737. The British turned it into a prison in 1838. It has an authorised capacity of 1,111 inmates. Today it holds more than 3,500.

Maharashtra now wants to move it. In a letter issued in October, the state Home Department asked the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) to prepare a proposal for a new prison for 5,000 inmates on a 50-acre site in Bhiwandi, about 30 km away.

The letter directed the MSIDC to start the process, including inspecting the site, which is spread across Pise, Amane and Vashere in Bhiwandi taluka. The department said the Cabinet proposal for the relocation was under consideration and called for immediate action to help get it approved. The MSIDC has also been asked to prepare maps, construction layouts and cost estimates for administrative approval through the Prison Department, an official said.