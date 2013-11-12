The police have begun a probe into the murder of a builder from Thane,whose body was found in Bhatsa river in Shahpur Saturday. Jagdish Verma (38),who had been missing since Thursday,was identified by his family on Sunday.

According to Shahpur police,some motorists travelling on the bridge over the river spotted a jute sack in the water and called the police control room. We sent in divers,who found an iron rod weighing nearly 100 kg had been tied to the sack. The chain had,however,come loose,causing the sack to float halfway to the surface, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Waghunde (Shahpur division).

Police said an injury by a sharp object was visible on the head. The body was taken to Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem and the police started making inquiries to check if a missing persons complaint for a man corresponding to the description of the deceased had been registered in Thane,Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. We found a missing person complaint about Verma was registered with the Vartak Nagar police on Thursday. We contacted his family,who identified the body. We have registered a complaint of murder against unknown persons, said inspector Sunil Wadke,Shahpur police station.

Verma allegedly left his residence in Thane on Thursday saying that he was going out for work.

