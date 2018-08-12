Thane brothers ‘kidnapped’ in Malaysia return home

Rohan Prakash Vaidya and Kaustubh Vaidya. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Rohan Prakash Vaidya and Kaustubh Vaidya. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

A week after two brothers from Thane were allegedly kidnapped in Malaysia during a business trip, the duo returned home on Friday.

Fish exporters, Rohan Prakash Vaidya (36) and Kaustubh Vaidya (31), had travelled to Malaysia for a business deal on August 1.

After the two landed in Malaysia, they were constantly in touch with their family in India, police said. However, on August 2, the two called their family and informed them that they had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

Police said that the two run a fish export firm, Rock Frozen Food, and were in touch with a man named Kelvin King.

According to officials, they had got an order placed from Malaysia-based Mis Lee Frozen Foods.

Thane police officials said on the night of August 2, King sent a car to pick them for dinner to discuss a business deal. The two were kidnapped and taken to a jungle. “They had blindfolded us for five days. The kidnappers would always talk in some other language. But whenever they wanted to converse with us, they would speak in fluent English,” said the elder brother Rohan, while addressing the press at his Dombivli residence on Saturday.

The duo also allege they were beaten up by the kidnappers in order to get the ransom amount at the earliest. “They made me call my father and ask for the money,” said Rohan.

Following the ransom call, their uncle Rajeev Vaidya registered a case of kidnapping and extortion with Ram Nagar police station in Dombivli. He simultaneously reached out to the Indian Embassy. Relatives also tweeted about the incident.

The brothers claim they had to withdraw Rs 66,000 from their bank account which they paid the kidnappers. “Along with cash, kidnappers also seized their mobiles and jewellery including chain and rings,” said Rajeev Vaidya. “After getting released, they had to complete formalities with Malaysian police for three days. They reached Mumbai on Friday noon.”

The case is now being investigated by Thane Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell. “While the crime has been committed in a foreign land, we are probing the circumstances that led to the kidnapping and the claims made by the brothers,” explained an official.

