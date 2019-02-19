Thane boy loses Rs 8 lakh in cyber fraud

A 16-year-old boy from Thane has lost Rs 8 lakh in a case of cyber fraud. According to the police, the boy allegedly sold jewellery bought for his elder sister’s wedding without his parents’ knowledge and gave the money to the accused. In December last year, the boy came across the profile of one ‘Basu Khatri’ on Instagram, who promised to double investments in two months. The boy contacted the accused on the number mentioned alongside the profile. Initially, he sent him Rs 16,000, the police said.

The accused then asked him to invest Rs 1 lakh, so he transferred Rs 84,000 more to his account, the police added. The accused kept asking him to invest more. In all, the boy transferred Rs 8 lakh to the accused in 16 transactions, the police said.