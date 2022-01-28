Thane: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Sumaras Chamunda Complex of Bhiwandi area in Thane, in the early hours of Friday, news agency PTI reported.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 1.40 am at the godown, however, no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said. According to news agency ANI, the fire had spread over to three more godowns.

Two fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), along with a team of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane’s civic body were rushed to the spot after being alerted of the incident, RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.