Monday, September 21, 2020
Top news

Thane: At least 8 dead, several feared trap in Bhiwandi building collapse

A team of NDRF personnel are on the site and rescue operations are underway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2020 7:22:12 am
bhiwandi building collapse, bhiwandi building collapse death toll, bhiwandi building collapse news, bhiwandi building collapse injured, thane building collapseAt least 25 people have been rescued so far. (ANI)

At least eight people are feared dead and several others trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi area of Thane district late on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

At least 25 people have been rescued so far.

A team of NDRF personnel are on the spot and rescue operations are underway.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

