Thane: At least 8 dead, several feared trap in Bhiwandi building collapse

At least eight people are feared dead and several others trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi area of Thane district late on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

At least 25 people have been rescued so far.

A team of NDRF personnel are on the spot and rescue operations are underway.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane. At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

