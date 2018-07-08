Thane: AK-56 rifle seized from Dawood gang member’s house, wife arrested

Thane police with the seized AK-56 rifle. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Thane police with the seized AK-56 rifle. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Thane Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly possessing an AK-56 assault rifle. The police said they had seized the weapon from Yasmeen Khan and also recovered three magazines, a 9 mm pistol and 108 live rounds from her residence in Goregaon.

The police said Khan is the wife of Naeem Khan, allegedly a Dawood Ibrahim associate. Naeem is currently lodged in Thane jail after he was arrested in 2016 by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly plotting to murder Iqbal Attarwala at the behest of Chhota Shakeel.

Along with Naeem, three others were also arrested for plotting the murder of Attarwala, a former associate of the gangster, police said. On July 5, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch were tipped off about the location of two drug peddlers Zahid Kashmiri and Sanjay Shroff. The police officials laid a trap at Rabodi area in Thane and nabbed the duo.

“We recovered five grams of cocaine and Rs 1.57 lakh cash from the two accused,” said an officer. The investigators added that during the course of interrogation, the duo had revealed the role of Khan and claimed she had weapons at her home in Goregaon.

“A team was instantly dispatched and her house was raided on Saturday morning, following which Khan was taken into custody for illegally possessing the weapons,” added an officer. Investigators said Khan married Naeem in 1999 and stayed with their two children in Bangur Nagar.

“Khan in her confession said she had seen the weapon earlier, even before Naeem was arrested. But when she inquired with Naeem, he asked her to stay quiet due to which she had been ignoring the presence of the AK-56 in her home,” said an officer.

