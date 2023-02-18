Thane: Aadhaar drive reunites mentally challenged youth with family

Mohammed Sheikh Shamshuddin recently got reunited with his son, Mohammed Sharik, 21, who had gone missing a little over a year ago. Sharik has an intellectual or developmental disability (IDD) and went missing from Mumbra in the Thane district on February 14, 2022. After meeting his son, the elated father told this publication, “Aaj humari Eid hai (For us, today is Eid).”

What started as a straightforward drive by Kapurbawri’s UIDAI centre to generate Aadhaar cards for patients at Thane’s Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) led to this sweet reunion Friday.

“My son had gone out to read his afternoon namaz but he never came back. We tried looking for him everywhere but to no avail…” said an emotional Shamshuddin.

Meanwhile, Sharik had been sent to a beggar’s home and after a judicial hearing, was admitted to Thane’s RMH for treatment under the name ‘Unknown Asaf’ in November 2022. The patient’s admission to the hospital coincided with the institute’s decision to generate Aadhaar cards for all its residents.

Dr Netaji Mulik, medical superintendent at the RMH, Thane, said: “The idea behind commencing with this Aadhaar enrolment drive was to rehabilitate our patients. Furthermore, making these Aadhaar cards would enable us to obtain disability certificates as well as avail several government benefits and concessions for our patients.”

The UIDAI’s Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Thane’s Kapurbawri set up a camp at the hospital on December 14, 2022. “There are about 230 patients in the hospital, and new Aadhaar cards were made for about 55 patients. In the case of the rest, upon scanning their fingerprints, we discovered that they had already been registered and had Aadhaar cards. We then contacted their Aadhaar-registered telephone numbers and within a week we had a list of their names, pin codes, and phone numbers. Sharik was one of the patients on that list,” said Chandra Dev Yadav, centre manager at Aadhaar Seva Kendra, Kapurbawri.

On Friday morning, Yadav contacted the telephone number mentioned in Sharik’s name. The phone was received by Sharik’s father, who was informed about his son’s whereabouts and asked to come to the hospital. The patient identified his father immediately and upon completing hospital formalities, Sharik returned to his home after one year and three days, said hospital sources.

“This is the biggest day of our lives. I am very grateful to Mr Yadav and all the officials at the hospital who have helped us reunite with our son,” said Shamshuddin.