Thane: 41-yr-old man electrocuted at bus stop

A 41-YEAR-OLD man was electrocuted at a bus stop in Thane on Monday. Electricity reportedly passing through a hoarding above the bus stop led to the electrocution, Thane city police said.

The deceased has been identified as Daus Mohammad, a resident of Thane. The incident took place at Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus stop across the Thane S T Workshop on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road.

“He used to work at a salon and lived on Ambedkar Road in Thane. On Monday, his day off, he was waiting at the bus stop to go to his parents’ house in Bhandup,” said a police officer.

Bystanders said Mohammad was sitting on the metal bar at the spot, when his body went rigid and he collapsed.

“He was not moving… someone tried to touch him and felt the current. When he fell to the floor, we thought he was having an epileptic fit. We called for a traffic constable nearby… They called an ambulance,” said Ashok Giri, who was present at the spot.

Mohammad was taken to the civic hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained but he suffered electrocution… It is possible that the electric supply to the LED lights over the hoarding somehow induced current in the metal frame of the bus stop. We have lodged an accidental death report,” said a senior police officer.

