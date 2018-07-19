Thane: 35-year-old booked for cheating businessman; police on lookout

A Thane businessman was duped of nearly Rs 47 lakh. (Representational) A Thane businessman was duped of nearly Rs 47 lakh. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was booked for allegedly cheating a Thane-based businessman of Rs 47 lakh. Posing as a well-connected agent, the accused, Deepak Karani, had cheated others in past. He went missing after collecting money from people. Police are on the lookout for him.

Sripad Kale, senior inspector of Mulund police station, said that the accused approached the complainant, Amit Vora (36), last year. He told the complainant that he was an agent and required laptops and other electronic devices for a retail shop. “Between October 25 last year to December 20 last year, the complainant provided him goods like laptop worth Rs 47 lakh. When the complainant asked him to pay for the goods, he kept delaying under various pretexts,” Kale said.

When Vora kept approaching him for money, the accused switched off his phone and went missing. Vora then approached the Mulund police where an FIR was registered. Police found that the accused had cheated several people in the past using a similar modus operandi.

In one case, he cheated a Chembur-based businessman for Rs one crore by promising to start a shop with him. An FIR was registered against him after he went missing. Kale said, “We have found that there are several FIRs against him. We are trying to track him down.”

