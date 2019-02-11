Thane: 30-year-old man held for ‘murdering’ friend’s wife

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his friend’s wife. The woman’s body was found by her husband, who thought she had died due to a medical procedure she had undergone, police said.

According to Bhiwandi police, the 27-year-old woman, a mother of three, was killed by the accused, identified as Vijay Chaurasia. “Chaurasia was friends with the woman’s husband. He had allegedly tried to rape the woman after which she threatened to tell her husband,” said a police officer.

“The woman had got a birth control device inserted two days before she was murdered on February 5. Her husband found her in a pool of blood and thought she had bled due to the surgery. After a postmortem, we found that there were knife wounds in her back, throat and shoulder,” said the officer.

Police spoke to some neighbours, who said Chaurasia had come to the house in the afternoon following which he was arrested. “It seems that he wanted the woman to leave her husband who belonged to a different community,” said the officer.