Thane: 3-year-old girl molested, man arrested

A 50-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl in Thane. An FIR was lodged in the case after Maharashta Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Aravind Chowgule filed a complaint with the police on Monday.

The police have identified the accused as Jagdish Ramlakhan Roy, a truck driver. “His actions were caught in the CCTV camera of the building where the girl was playing. He allegedly made lewd gestures and molested her on Sunday,” said an officer from Srinagar police station that made the arrest.

“Chowgule approached the police, along with the parents of the minor. After showing us the video, he helped us arrest the man, as he knew where the accused stayed,” the officer added.

The man has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the police. “His native village is in Bihar and he has been living in Thane. We have him in custody and will present him in the court on Tuesday morning,” a senior police officer said.

