Thane: 29-year-old man, aide held for ‘running clinic without permit’

By: Express News Service | Thane | Published: June 14, 2018 2:58:23 am
The Kalyan police arrested a 29-year-old man and his accomplice for allegedly running a clinic without any permits on Tuesday. The man claimed to be a doctor using his accomplice’s certification, police said.
According to Bazarpeth police, 29-year-old Rafik Nasir Shaikh was running Sifa Health Clinic in Kalyan for some years now.
However, a framed degree on one of the walls of the two-room clinic claimed that Mushtaq Gulam Hussain Shaikh (32) was actually the doctor, police said.
