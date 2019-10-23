Thane: 26-yr-old man dies of dengue, fifth death in Bhiwandi

A 26-YEAR-OLD man died of dengue in Bhiwandi on Monday, making it the fifth such death in the area. Civic officials said 58 cases of dengue had been recorded in Bhiwandi over the past two months, of which, four people, including a woman, had died.

Sources said the man was suffering from fever for a week. They added that the man, who worked at a private firm, got married six months ago.

Police identified the deceased as Vishal Bhandari. “Bhandari lived in the Shankheshwar building in Bhiwandi. He died at a hospital on Monday morning,” an officer said.

“We have already distributed preventive medicine and are looking at clearing away breeding grounds of mosquitoes,” said an official of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

According to activists, unclean surroundings and incessant rainfall have led to the many cases of dengue. “Despite spending money on cleaning nullahs and gutters, the drainage was extremely dirty. People open the covers of manholes when it rains and no one puts them back. This is where most mosquitoes breed. The corporation has to work on this,” said Anwar Shaikh, an environmental activist based out of Bhiwandi.

The BNCMC officials, however, said the problem persisted due to heavy rainfall and lack of cleanliness. “It doesn’t usually rain in October, like it has this year. We are trying to raise awareness, but people don’t clean their surroundings and even put large items into the drainage. We are planning to hold seminars in schools and colleges. Until cleanliness becomes a norm, our preventive action will not work,” a senior official said.